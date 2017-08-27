Bomb squad called to help with removal of suspicious device in Sandy

Police patrol car with flashing lights (Photo: thinkstock.com)

SANDY, Ore. -- Police are investigating a report of a suspicious device inside a house on Woodbury Street in Sandy on Sunday afternoon.

Police say a person found what appeared to be a pipe bomb in a field and brought it back to their home and placed it in their garage before calling police.

The street's residents were advised to evacuate their homes if possible and at least stay indoors and away from windows.

Woodbury Street is closed while officers investigate the device. Sandy police said they have contacted the Metro Bomb squad to help remove the device safely.

