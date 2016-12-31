Body of dead woman found in Willamette River

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The body of a deceased adult female has been found in the Willamette River in Portland.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on Saturday at about 12:30 p.m. from a resident at the Rocky Pointe Marina. The resident reported seeing a body in the slough, near their home.
The River Patrol arrived soon after and recovered the body from the water.
Detectives will be conducting a death investigation.
The body will be turned over to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office.
No further details were immediately available, pending identification and family notifications.
