Missing man found dead on shoulder of I-84 near Corbett

Nate Hanson , KGW 4:50 PM. PDT August 05, 2017

CORBETT, Ore. – A body was found on the shoulder of Interstate 84 near Corbett Saturday morning.

The man has been identified as 20-year-old Jacob Berry, of Warm Springs. His family reported him missing to Gresham police on Thursday.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Berry's cause of death.

A passerby first reported seeing Berry’s body on the south shoulder near milepost 21 just after 10:30 a.m., according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

One lane of eastbound I-84 was closed as deputies removed Berry’s body.

