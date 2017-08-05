Missing man found dead on shoulder of I-84 near Corbett

Ambulance during the day, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

CORBETT, Ore. – A body was found on the shoulder of Interstate 84 near Corbett Saturday morning.

The man has been identified as 20-year-old Jacob Berry, of Warm Springs. His family reported him missing to Gresham police on Thursday.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Berry's cause of death.

A passerby first reported seeing Berry’s body on the south shoulder near milepost 21 just after 10:30 a.m., according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

One lane of eastbound I-84 was closed as deputies removed Berry’s body.

