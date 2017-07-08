Body found in Southwest Portland woods

PORTLAND, Ore. – A person was found dead in Southwest Portland Saturday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Portland police received a report of a dead person in the woods near Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Capitol Highway. Officers were directed to the body by the 911 caller.

Detectives and the medical examiner were called to the scene after it was determined the person was dead.

The person has not been identified. Investigators are working to determine the cause of death.

