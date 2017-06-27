KGW
Body found in Southeast Portland marsh

Associated Press , KGW 12:50 PM. PDT June 27, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police say a Portland Parks & Recreation employee found a body in the marsh at the Beggars Tick Wildlife Refuge.

Sgt. Pete Simpson of the Portland Police Bureau says the body found Tuesday appears to have been in the water for quite some time, and there's no information on the identity or cause of death.

The urban wildlife refuge in outer Southeast Portland has been frequented by homeless campers. Authorities conducted a sweep there last September.

