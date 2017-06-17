Body found in Columbia River Slough

A body was found in the Columbia River Slough near North Denver Avenue (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A body was found in the Columbia River Slough Saturday afternoon in Portland.

At around 12:30 p.m. a boater reported seeing a body in the slough near North Denver Avenue.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office river patrol units recovered the body of a man. He has not been identified.

The body will be turned over to the Multnomah County medical examiner, who will determine a cause of death.

