Boat capsizes off of Depoe Bay, two people unresponsive

Nate Hanson , KGW 6:50 PM. PDT September 08, 2017

DEPOE BAY, Ore. -- A boat was found capsized and two people unresponsive outside Depoe Bay Friday evening.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a call at around 5 p.m. about the overturned boat. The Coast Guard sent crews via boat and helicopter and found the boat, along with the two unresponsive people.

A Coast Guard spokesman said two more people are believed to be missing.

No other details about the incident were immediately released.

