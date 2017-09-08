Boat capsizes off of Depoe Bay, two people unresponsive

A Coast Guard helicopter. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

DEPOE BAY, Ore. -- A boat was found capsized and two people unresponsive outside Depoe Bay Friday evening.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a call at around 5 p.m. about the overturned boat. The Coast Guard sent crews via boat and helicopter and found the boat, along with the two unresponsive people.

A Coast Guard spokesman said two more people are believed to be missing.

No other details about the incident were immediately released.

