Bill would stop bong sales at Ore. gas stations, mini marts

SALEM, Ore. -- A Republican lawmaker has introduced a bill that would halt the sale of marijuana bongs at Oregon gas stations and mini marts — but the law would also hurt so-called "head shops."

Rep. Jodi Hack, R-Salem, said in a statement she was inspired to introduce House Bill 2556 after one of her constituents said his underage son was smoking marijuana. The bill would alter the law so only medical and recreational marijuana dispensaries — as well as physicians, grow and processing sites — could sell items defined as pot paraphernalia.

"Kids will often purchase the paraphernalia under the premise of using it to smoke tobacco. Marijuana paraphernalia should not be accessible to our children,” Hack said.

Her bill would change the law so only those 21 and older can buy these items, and it would introduce fines of up to $2,000 for illegal sales, making them a Class A violation.

The move would threaten head shops that deal in these kinds of items but don't sell marijuana itself. Pot sales are regulated strictly by the state.

"That's not fair at all," said Whitney Hartwell, an employee at the Bong Smoke Shop in Salem. The store sells bongs and other items. "That'd be like all of our revenue, pretty much."

Here is a list of items the law would target, directly from the bill:

Kits marketed for use or designed for use in unlawfully planting, propagating, cultivating, growing or harvesting of any species of plant which is a controlled substance or from which a controlled substance can be derived;

Kits marketed for use or designed for use in manufacturing, compounding, converting, producing, processing or preparing controlled substances;

Isomerization devices marketed for use or designed for use in increasing the potency of any species of plant which is a controlled substance;

Testing equipment marketed for use or designed for use in identifying or in analyzing the strength, effectiveness or purity of controlled substances;

Scales and balances marketed for use or designed for use in weighing or measuring controlled substances;

Diluents and adulterants, such as quinine hydrochloride, mannitol, mannite, dextrose and lactose, marketed for use or designed for use in cutting controlled substances;

Separation gins and sifters marketed for use or designed for use in removing twigs and seeds from, or in otherwise cleaning or refining marijuana;

Containers and other objects marketed for use or designed for use in storing or concealing controlled substances;

Objects marketed for use or designed specifically for use in ingesting, inhaling or otherwise introducing marijuana, cocaine, hashish or hashish oil into the human body, such as:

(A) Metal, wooden, acrylic, glass, stone, plastic or ceramic pipes with or without screens, permanent screens or hashish heads;

(B) Water pipes;

(C) Carburetion tubes and devices;

(D) Smoking and carburetion masks;

(E) Roach clips, meaning objects used to hold burning material that has become too small or too short to be held in the hand, such as a marijuana cigarette;

(F) Miniature cocaine spoons and cocaine vials;

(G) Chamber pipes;

(H) Carburetor pipes;

(I) Electric pipes;

(J) Air-driven pipes;

(K) Chillums;

(L) Bongs;

(M) Ice pipes or chillers; and

(N) Lighting equipment specifically designed for the growing of controlled substances.

(3) “Drug paraphernalia” does not include hypodermic syringes or needles.

