Free Biketown rides today on its 1 year anniversary

PORTLAND, Ore. – The bike share program Biketown turns a year old today and you can ride for free for three hours, courtesy of a donation from Metro.

To ride free, go to the Biketown Facebook page to get the promo code and information on downloading and using the bike share program app.

It’s a highlight of a week of events and giveaways to celebrate the Biketown birthday.

In the past year 75,521 Biketown riders have cycled over 602,000 miles on more than 313, 000 trips. Most of bike users are casual riders, meaning riders bought a single trip or day pass.

But there more than 3,500 annual members paying a monthly fee of $12 to use the bikes as much as they want or need.

File: More than 200 Biketown bikes vandalized

File: Should Biketown offer helmets?

© 2017 KGW-TV