Bicyclist hit by vehicle, critically injured in SE Portland

Police investigate a collision between a vehicle and bicyclist on Southeast 122nd Avenue (Photo: Mike Benner)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A bicyclist was hit by a car and critically injured Wednesday night in Southeast Portland, according to police.

The collision occurred shortly after 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue. Police did not immediately say what caused the crash.

The bicyclist was taken to a Portland hospital. The driver remained at the scene.

Southeast 122nd Avenue is closed in both directions north of Division Street as police continue to investigate.

