WATCH: Snowboarder dangles at Mt. Bachelor

(Photo: Grant Diggles)

BEND, Ore. -- A snowboard at Mt. Bachelor in Bend dangled by his arm from the chairlift Saturday for about seven minutes before ski patrollers were able to safely get him down.

Witnesses said the man got his jacket caught on the "Sunrise" chairlift and when it tried to drop him off, he fell and dangled by his arm from the chair.

The video was provided to KGW by Grant Diggles, who said ski patrollers arrived immediately. They had to reverse the lift and get him to higher ground before they could get him off the lift.





The man was not injured.

Calls to Mount Bachelor were not returned.