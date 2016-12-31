Oregon attorney general to investigate fatal Bend police shooting

portland police car (Photo: KGW)

BEND, Ore. (AP) - The Oregon Department of Justice is taking over the investigation of the Dec. 23 shooting by a police officer in downtown Bend.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Friday that her office will investigate the shooting death of Michael Jacques by an officer.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel asked Rosenblum to take the case due to a potential conflict of interest that recently developed.

Months ago, Hummel retained a Bend law firm to represent him in litigation related to injuries he sustained in a car crash.

On Thursday, the same law firm announced they're representing Jacques' family in litigation against the City of Bend for the shooting death.

Lawyers for Jacques family say he was unarmed and still belted in his vehicle when he was killed.

Police have said Jacques was resisting arrest when the shooting occurred.