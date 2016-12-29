Family of man killed by Bend police says he was unarmed

portland police car (Photo: KGW)

BEND, Ore. (AP) - Lawyers for the family of a man fatally shot by a Bend police officer Friday say the man was unarmed and still belted in his vehicle when he was killed.

Multiple news outlets reported Thursday that attorney Jennifer Coughlin released a statement urging authorities to conduct a fair and honorable investigation in the shooting of 31-year-old Michael Tyler Jacques.

State police are investigating but have released few details of what exactly led up to at least one officer firing at Jacques.

Police said there was an altercation during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Friday after Jacques was stopped for driving erratically.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel says Jacques resisted arrest and police used a Taser, but it had no effect.