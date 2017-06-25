Accidental shooting at child's party in Bend leaves 1 man hurt

Police patrol car with flashing lights (Photo: thinkstock.com)

BEND, Ore. — Authorities say a man was accidently shot in the leg during a children's birthday party in Oregon.

KTVZ-TV reports that Bend police were notified at about 9 p.m. Saturday that a 39-year-old man had gone to a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Sgt. Juli McConkey says Beau Lewis was arrested in the shooting.

Beau James Lewis (Photo: Deschutes County Jail)

McConkey says Lewis, who was intoxicated, drove to the hospital to check on the gunshot victim, then back home, where he hid the gun before officers arrived.

A Deschutes County Jail spokesman said Lewis had not been arraigned by Sunday and hasn't been assigned a lawyer. Lewis remains in custody.

© 2017 KGW-TV