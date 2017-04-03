BEND, Ore. -- A 5-year-old Bend girl reported missing Monday morning was found safe, police said.
The girl was reported missing from the home where she lives with her foster family.
Police initially said they were searching for the girl's mother in connection with the disappearance. But when the girl was found Monday afternoon, police did not say whether her mother was involved.
© 2017 KGW-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs