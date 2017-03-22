2 Bend teens arrested for allegedly selling fake gold bars

Fake gold bars allegedly sold by Bend teens (Photo: Bend police)

BEND, Ore. (AP) - Police have arrested two teenagers in Central Oregon for allegedly selling fake gold bars to unsuspecting adults in the past year.

Bend Police said in a news release that officers arrested two 17-year-old boys Tuesday on multiple counts of aggravated theft by deception and conspiracy.

Police say the teens brought in more than $50,000 selling the counterfeit gold to adults in Bend and Redmond who were looking to buy the precious metal on Craigslist.

Police first heard reports of the transactions in late February and say additional reports were made in March identifying the suspects.

The boys allegedly bought the look-alike gold bars online and sold them as authentic bars to men ranging in age from 29 to 65.

They teens were booked into a juvenile detention center.

