KGW
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

2 Bend teens arrested for allegedly selling fake gold bars

Associated Press , KGW 8:57 PM. PDT March 22, 2017

BEND, Ore. (AP) - Police have arrested two teenagers in Central Oregon for allegedly selling fake gold bars to unsuspecting adults in the past year.

Bend Police said in a news release that officers arrested two 17-year-old boys Tuesday on multiple counts of aggravated theft by deception and conspiracy.

Police say the teens brought in more than $50,000 selling the counterfeit gold to adults in Bend and Redmond who were looking to buy the precious metal on Craigslist.

Police first heard reports of the transactions in late February and say additional reports were made in March identifying the suspects.

The boys allegedly bought the look-alike gold bars online and sold them as authentic bars to men ranging in age from 29 to 65.

They teens were booked into a juvenile detention center.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories