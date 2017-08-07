KGW
Beaverton pot shop burglary attempt leads to arrests

KGW 8:34 AM. PDT August 07, 2017

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- Three people were taken into custody early Monday morning following an attempted burglary at the Blooming Deals marijuana shop in Beaverton.

The arrests came after police interrupted the burglary in progess at 15915 NW Shendel Avenue.

This was the third burglary attempt at the business. An attempted entry on Aug. 4 failed. On July 28, thieves walked out with four bongs and some lighters.

Further information was not available.

