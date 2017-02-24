Beaverton man accused of blackmailing woman, tricking girl for nude photos

Sean Spaulding (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

BEAVERTON, Ore. – A 21-year-old Beaverton man is accused of blackmailing a woman in an attempt to get nude photos, as well as tricking an underage girl to send him nude photos of herself.

Deputies believe there may be more victims.

An investigation began on Jan. 31 after a Tigard woman reported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office that she began receiving text messages from an unknown person that included nude photos of her, which deputies said were clearly taken without her knowledge from a hidden camera.

The man was later identified as Sean Spaulding.

Deputies said Spaulding tried to blackmail the woman into sending more explicit pictures. He threatened to post the images he already had to social media and send them to her family.

During the investigation deputies said they discovered that in June 2016, Spaulding tricked an underage girl into sending nude photos of herself to him.

In other instances, Spaulding posed as a Portland woman online to obtain additional nude images of other women, deputies said.

He was arrested on Feb. 15 and a grand jury on Friday returned a 10-count indictment against Spaulding. He faces charges of invasion of personal privacy, encouraging child sex abuse, identity theft, coercion, and computer crime.

Anyone with information about Spaulding should call the sheriff’s office at 503-629-0111.

(© 2017 KGW)