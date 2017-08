A full frame picture of a black bear sow in Ontario. Canada. (Photo: thinkstock.com) (Photo: SeventhDayPhotography, SeventhDayPhotography)

DETROIT, Ore. -- A motorcyclist crashed into a black bear on Breitenbush Road east of Salem on Sunday afternoon.

The driver was injured and flown to a hospital for medical treatment. The extent of the driver's injuries are unknown currently.

The bear died at the scene.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

