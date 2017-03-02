Bakers who refused to make same-sex wedding cake face Oregon Court of Appeals

The closed Sweet Cakes by Melissa store in Gresham. (Photo: KGW)

SALEM, Ore. – The owners of a Gresham, Oregon, bakery who in 2013 refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple will face the Oregon Court of Appeals on Thursday afternoon.

The hearing is the latest development in a years-long legal saga in which the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI) ultimately ruled that Aaron and Melissa Klein violated Oregon’s anti-discrimination laws. BOLI ordered the couple to pay Rachel and Laurel Bowman-Cryer $135,000 for refusing to bake them a wedding cake based on their sexual orientation.

The Kleins' hearing with the court of appeals is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and will be followed by a press conference. During the hearing, each side will each get 15 minutes to make its case. Judges will not issue a ruling Thursday.

The Kleins cited their religious beliefs when they refused to make the cake at their business, Sweet Cakes by Melissa.

The Bowman-Cryers said they were happy with the state’s decision following a difficult two years that included death threats and attacks on social media.

The Keins closed their Gresham store in 2013.

