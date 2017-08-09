ambulance (Photo: KGW)

MONMOUTH, Ore. – A 1-year-old child died in a house fire early Wednesday morning in Monmouth.

Two adults and two children escaped from the burning house before fire crews arrived.

Firefighters with Polk County’s Fire District No. 1 were called to the fire in the 700 block of North Catron Street just before 2 a.m.

Crews learned that a baby was still in the burning house when they arrived. Firefighters tried to rescue the child but they were unsuccessful. They found the baby’s body after the fire was out.

Two firefighters suffered burn injuries in the fire and were taken to a hospital, according to Polk County Deputy Chief Neal Olson. One of the firefighters was later sent to a burn center in Portland.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office and Monmouth police joined the investigation, Olson said.

