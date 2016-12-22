10-year-old girl with autism singing 'Hallelujah' will give you chills

Kaylee Rodgers, YouTube Still

Nothing better to get you into the Christmas spirit than some holiday music. And one little girl is going viral for her rendition of "Hallelujah".

The video has gotten over 700,000 views on YouTube and 1.2 million in a single Facebook post.

It's still growing, and without listening to it first, this may be one reason why...

10-year-old Kaylee Rodgers, of Northern Ireland, has Autism and ADHD. She doesn't talk much, but her teacher says when she sings that all changes.

Take a listen to her and her Killard House schoolmates' rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah". We challenge you not to cry.

