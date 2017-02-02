KGW
Attorney: Iranian infant needs visa waiver for heart surgery at OHSU

GILLIAN FLACCUS, Associated Press , KGW 6:09 PM. PST February 02, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The family of a 4-month-old Iranian girl is hoping for a waiver to President Donald Trump's immigration ban so their daughter can have critical heart surgery in Portland.

Amber Murray, a Washington, D.C.-based immigration attorney, told The Associated Press on Thursday she's filing an application for a visa waiver immediately.

The child's uncle and grandparents are U.S. citizens living in Oregon. Murray says the baby and her mother flew to Dubai to get tourist visas and then planned to make an appointment at Oregon Health & Science University.

But they were turned away in Dubai and have now returned to Iran.

The child's story is gaining attention after Gov. Kate Brown mentioned it in remarks opposing Trump's immigration order.

Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley also are helping.

