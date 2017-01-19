Your pet ate what?! A look at Portland animals' dietary indiscretions

A rib bone ingested by a dog (photo courtesy of DoveLewis Emergency Animal Hospital)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland area pets ate of lot of things they shouldn't have last year, from chocolate to marijuana to a cowboy boot, according to emergency animal hospital DoveLewis.

DoveLewis treated more than 15,000 animals in 2016. And aside from the usual intestinal problems, the biggest problem they saw was dietary indiscretion. Vets saw more than 130 types of food, objects or other items that caused illness or injury.

Here's a list of the most common items animals ingested:

Chocolate Human or animal medication Marijuana Grapes or raisins Chicken bones or other meat bones Rat poison or pesticides Xylitol (artificial sweetener) String or ribbon Socks Plastic (toys, dishes, bags, etc.) Corn cobs Cloth material (rags, towels, blankets, etc.) Salmon, raw and cooked Lilies Rubber (balls, rubber bands, etc.)

Unique items include ear plugs, goggles, a glow sticks, floral bath beads, a spatula and a cowboy boot.

SEE PHOTO GALLERY: Check out X-rays of some of the most interesting ingested items





Click here for more from the DoveLewis 2016 year in review

(© 2017 KGW)