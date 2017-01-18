INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. -- Have you ever seen a shark fly? It's a jaw-dropping display, and a group of Pinellas County fishermen captured the video Sunday afternoon.

They were about 7 miles off the coast of Indian Rocks Beach on Sunday. Taylor Danowski says he and a couple of friends weren’t fishing for sharks, but when they saw one swim under and near their boat, they gave it a shot.

"We didn't have any shark rigs so we just hooked it on one of our hooks for our grouper earlier," said fisherman Kane Bryant.

The shark – which they believe to be a mako – put up a big fight and actually flew out of the water numerous times.

With all the yelling, screaming and cursing, the fishermen say some on social media speculated they might have been intoxicated. They say they weren't.

"I think the reason was that it was so intense for us and why we're freaking out was because the shark was so big, I mean it was literally 14 feet, like a 1,200 pound animal, and it's jumping 20 feet in the air right by the boat," Danowski said.

Mako sharks are the fastest sharks, built like a toothy torpedo. In bursts, the mako shark can reach speeds in excess of 30 miles per hour. They are dangerous to fishermen because they have been known to jump into boats.

(© 2017 WTSP)