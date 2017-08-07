Sea lions push Willamette River steelhead to brink of extinction

State wildlife officials say wild steelhead on the Willamette River could go extinct in coming years because of sea lions feasting on the iconic fish at Willamette Falls.

The Statesman Journal reported in June that wild steelhead numbers hit all-time lows on the Willamette due to poor ocean conditions, historic drought and the long-term effects of habitat loss.

But in an explosive report made public Monday, officials say sea lion predation at Willamette Falls could tip the scales toward extinction unless action is taken.

The number of wild steelhead returning to the upper Willamette was the lowest on record this year with just 512 fish passing above the Willamette Falls, officials said.

In a normal year, about 5,600 wild winter steelhead are counted crossing the falls before spreading into river systems including the Santiam.

Scientists with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife found that sea lions consumed at least one-quarter of the wild steelhead run on the Willamette.

The report says lethal action and removal of sea lions might be the only way to prevent the loss of the famed fish.

ODFW has already applied for permits that would allow officials to remove and take lethal action against sea lions at Willamette Falls, the Statesman Journal reported in June.

The number of sea lions at the falls has jumped from just a few animals to more than 40 during the past year. The falls are a constricted area where the large mammals can easily target fish returning from the ocean.

“(Willamette Falls) is a predator trap, they’ve got them right where they want them and can just kind of hone in,” said Bruce McIntosh, deputy fish chief of inland fisheries for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife in June. “Under the current rules, we can do a variety of hazing methods, but it hasn’t had much of an impact.”

Wild steelhead on the Willamette were listed for protection under the federal Endangered Species Act in 1999 due primarily to the impacts of federal dams and habitat loss.

But sea lions at Willamette Falls could prove to be too much for fish returning to the Upper Willamette, officials said.

“We know what the problem is and have seen this coming for about a decade, we just couldn’t take action to prevent it,” Dr. Shaun Clements from ODFW said in the news release.

California sea lions have expanded along the West Coast over the past four decades to a population of nearly 300,000 animals coast-wide today, the report said. As numbers increased, a small proportion of sea lions – all males – have expanded their range into freshwater areas where migrating salmon and steelhead are especially vulnerable, including places such as Ballard Locks in Washington and Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River, the report said.

Five years ago, Oregon and Washington received federal authorization to kill sea lions for eating salmon at Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River. Officials trapped and euthanized 54 sea lions in 2016.

The Humane Society of the United States opposes culling sea lions and filed a lawsuit to prevent action at Bonneville Dam that ultimately failed.

"What troubles us the most about killing sea lions is that they're using it as a distraction from the real problems facing the fish," said Sharon Young, marine issues field director for Humane Society in June. "They're not adequately addressing the real problems, which is dams, habitat loss, over-fishing and ocean conditions.

"They're basically trying to put a Band-Aid on a hemorrhage. It might be satisfying, but it's not going to change anything for the fish."

ODFW argued that removing sea lions from Willamette Falls could a significant impact yet wouldn't impact the sea lion population overall.

“Removal of a few problem individuals will have no impact on the overall sea lion population but can significantly benefit ESA-listed fish,” said Robin Brown, lead scientist for ODFW’s marine mammal program in a press release.

Sea lions are protected under the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act, officials said. The Act, even after being revised, does not allow for proactive management and cannot address emergencies like that occurring at Willamette Falls, state officials said.

“We are in on-going discussions with state and tribal fishery managers and several stakeholder groups,” said Dr. Shaun Clements from ODFW, in a news release. “Given the situation at Willamette Falls, everyone is united in their call for swift action, and ODFW stands ready to provide expertise to the Northwest congressional delegation on a bipartisan, compromise bill to revise the MMPA to address these emergency situations without undermining the strength and importance of this law.”

Bills in the House and Senate; H.R. 2083, sponsored by Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) and Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.), and S 1702, sponsored by Sen. James Risch (R-Idaho), would make some progress toward that goal, state officials said.

“We are at a point where any more delays in the Willamette may condemn this run to extinction,” Clements said. “We need to act now or extinction may be our legacy.”

Upper Willamette wild steelhead have been listed as “threatened” under the federal ESA since March 1999. ODFW has not allowed harvest of these fish for more than 20 years.

California sea lion populations are robust, and the animals are not listed under the Endangered Species Act, but are protected under the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Zach Urness has been an outdoors writer, photographer and videographer in Oregon for nine years. He is the author of the book “Hiking Southern Oregon” and can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on Twitter at @ZachsORoutdoors.

