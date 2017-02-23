Bill would toughen laws to protect guide dogs

Kyoto (Photo: KGW)

SALEM, Ore. -- A Salem woman is proposing a bill to toughen laws protecting guide dogs and other service animals in Oregon.

GloriaGrace, who requested to only be identified by her first name, is blind except for a tiny sliver of peripheral vision in her left eye. She said because of that, her guide dog, Kyoto, is an extension of herself.



“Without Kyoto I can't even get across the street,” said GloriaGrace.

That's what makes what happened last December all the more upsetting to her. The pair was on their daily walk to Starbucks.

“Out of the blue, this pitbull-bulldog mix just grabbed her right in the face and just, bite, bite, bite, bite bite!”

Photos showed puncture wounds on Kyoto's face. GloriaGrace said the other dog's owner was merely cited for not having a license, which left her outraged.

“I said, ‘enough is enough, these dogs have got to be protected,’” she recalled.



GloriaGrace began sifting through every law she could find protecting guide dogs, service animals and police K-9s and crafted Kyoto’s Law—a set of amendments to toughen existing animal protection laws in Oregon.

“I want this to be the best guide dog law in the country,” she said.

Others agree with her, including Kathryn Marxen-Simonson. Just last week, Marxen-Simonson’s guide dog, Nabisco, was attacked by another dog.

“The dogs turned around and attacked and bit Nabisco completely unprovoked,” said Marxen-Simonson.

The dog's owner left before Marxen-Simonson could get their information.

Under Kyoto's Law, a negligent owner could be slapped with a Class C felony, prison time and thousands of dollars in fines, depending on the offense and the owner's background. Right now, interfering with a service animal is a Class A misdemeanor.

On Thursday, GloriaGrace met with lawmakers in Salem. She said three representatives have promised to back her bill for guide dogs, like Kyoto.

“She has been through so much,” said GloriaGrace.

