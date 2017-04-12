Salem area farm welcomes 10 baby goats, including two sets of quads

Baby goats, known as kids, frolic in the pasture at LeaAnn Wood's 13-acre farm on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, south of Salem. Wood now has 10 baby Boer goats. Two of her female goats, known as does or nannies, had quadruplets and one had triplets. (Photo: Danielle Peterson/Statesman Journal)

LeaAnn Wood has 10 kids. They’re hyper, loud and have soft, floppy ears and tiny hooves. The two-week-old Boer goats bound around the pasture of her 13-acre farm south of Salem.

Wood, who is new to raising goats, wasn’t expecting so many. Two of her does, Grace Kelly and Brigitte Bardot, had quadruplets and another one named Mae West had triplets, all within five days of each other. One kid had to be put down.

“To have that number of babies in one spring is pretty amazing," she said. "The first week was really hard. It was really exhausting and then it's just gotten better and better as the babies have survived. When you go out there and look at them bouncing around, it's really exciting."

Photos: Salem area farm welcomes 10 baby goats

It's not uncommon for Boer goats to have quadruplets, but it's more common for them to have twins or triplets.

Fred Homeyer has been raising Boer goats for 25 years and tracking the percentages of multiples born among his herd. In his experience, quads are born about 12 percent of the time, said Homeyer, a member of the American Goat Federation advisory council.

Wood's neighbor, Alan Lantis, watched Tuesday as the six bucklings (Roberto, Squabby, Smalls, Basil, Abe and George) and four doelings (Fury, Precious, Eina and Jasmine) ran around playfully, climbing on each other and a pile of moss-covered logs in the center of the pasture.

"I felt so good after seeing those baby goats," Lantis said. "I thought spring is finally here."

Wood, whose family now refers to her as "goat girl," plans to sell all the kids (for meat, 4-H projects and breeding), except one doe.

djpeterson@salem.gannett.com or follow at Twitter.com/DJPetersonSJ

© 2017 KGW-TV