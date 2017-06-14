Roxy, 9-year-old black lab, reported stolen in downtown Portland

Roxy (Photo: Portland police)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police have released the photo of a 9-year-old black lab that was reported stolen in downtown Portland on Wednesday.

Roxy was stolen outside the Good Earth Café, at 1136 SW 3rd Ave., the owner told police. Roxy weighs 70 pounds and was last seen wearing a black collar with pink rhinestone and a six-foot leash.

The suspect is white and was wearing black clothing with some kind of large, white design on the front, the owner told police. The owner could not identify the suspect's gender.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Portland police or can leave a tip here.

