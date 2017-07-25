Possible cougar sighting at Tualatin park

cougar-face-generic (Photo: KGW)

TUALATIN, Ore. – A cougar sighting was reported Tuesday morning at Durham Park in Tualatin, according to police.

An anonymous caller said they saw the cougar at around 10 a.m. on the far end of the north loop of the park. Tualatin police officers walked the park trails but didn’t see a cougar.

The reported sighting comes two weeks after several people said they saw a cougar on the outskirts of Cook Park in Tigard. A week before that, two people reported seeing a cougar in Tigard.

A cougar sighting in Tigard in early July (Photo: David Roberts)

Anyone who sees a cougar is asked to call 911 immediately.

Read more about cougars from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

What to do if you encounter a cougar

Cougars often will retreat if given the opportunity. Leave the animal a way to escape.

Stay calm and stand your ground.

Maintain direct eye contact.

Pick up children, but do so without bending down or turning your back on the cougar.

Back away slowly.

Do not run. Running triggers a chase response in cougars, which could lead to an attack.

Raise your voice and speak firmly.

If the cougar seems aggressive, raise your arms to make yourself look larger and clap your hands.

If in the very unusual event that a cougar attacks you, fight back with rocks, sticks, tools or any items available.

