Portland ranks No. 12 in dog attacks on mail carriers

United States Postal Service delivery trucks (photo: Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland ranks No. 12 in the country in dog attacks on mail carriers, the United States Postal Service announced on Thursday.

Across the nation, a total of 6,755 mail carriers were attacked by dogs in 2016, an increase of 200 from 2015. Los Angeles led the country in dog attacks with 80. Portland had 41 attacks last year. In 2015, Portland ranked ninth on the list with 41 attacks.

"Even good dogs have bad days," said USPS Safety Director Linda DeCarlo. "Dog bite prevention training and continuing education are important to keep pet owners, pets and those who visit homes — like letter carriers — happy and healthy."

USPS safety measures include delivery scanners that notify carriers if there is a dog at a delivery address, as well as real-time alerts if an unleashed dog has been reported in an area the carrier is making deliveries.

DeCarlo provided the following tips for dog owners:

Place your dog in a separate room with the door closed before opening the front door for a mail carrier.

Instruct children not to take mail from a carrier in front of a dog. The dog may interpret the transfer of mail to a family member as a threatening gesture.

If a carrier feels threatened by a dog or if the dog is loose or off its leash, the carrier can ask the owner to pick up the mail at a post office.

2016 Dog Attack Rankings by City

1. Los Angeles, Calif., 80

2. Houston, Texas, 62

3. Cleveland, Ohio, 60

4. San Diego, Calif., 57

5. Louisville, Ky., 51

6. Detroit, Mich., 48

7. Denver, Colo., 47

8. Chicago, Ill., 46

9. Indianapolis, Ind., 44

10. Minneapolis, Minn., 43

11. San Antonio, Texas, 42

12. Portland, Ore., 41

13. Dallas, Texas, 41

14. Philadelphia, Pa., 40

15. Columbus, Ohio, 39

16. Baltimore, Md., 36

17. Phoenix, Ariz., 35

18. Charlotte, N.C., 33

18. Memphis, Tenn., 33

18. Fort Worth, Texas, 33

19. St. Louis, Mo., 31

19. Seattle, Wash., 31

20. Sacramento, Calif., 30

20. Kansas City, Miss., 30

21. Buffalo, N.Y., 28

22. Brooklyn, N.Y., 27

23. St. Paul, Minn., 26

24. New Orleans, La., 25

25. Cincinnati, Ohio, 24

26. Wichita, Kan., 23

26. Oakland, Calif., 23

27. Long beach, Calif., 22

27. Flushing, N.Y., 22

28. San Oose, Calif., 21

28. Las Vegas, N.Y., 21

28. Akron, Ohio, 21

29. Oklahoma city, Okla., 20

29. Richmond, Va., 20

30. Fresno, Calif., 19

30. Washington, D.C., 19

© 2017 KGW-TV