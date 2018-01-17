Portland breeder with revoked license continues to sell dogs

Alex Drotnko (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The owner of a Portland dog-breeding business who had his license revoked is seeking an appeal through Multnomah County.

In September, Multnomah County Animal Services revoked Alex Drotnko’s license to breed and sell dogs, after an investigation into multiple complaints. Since then, the county said complaints haven't stopped—from the smell of dog urine and feces, to suspicion of animal neglect.

Investigators were continuing to investigate the facility on Southeast Clatsop Street when Drotnko filed the appeal.

“We've received complaints about the facilities since about April of 2017,” said Jay LeVitre, head of development and communications for Multnomah County Animal Services.

LeVitre said animal services officers found the facility wasn't up to the standards required of licensees, and the dogs hadn’t had rabies shots. He said under the revocation, Drotnko was not allowed to sell or breed animals.

“[Drotnko] is not currently legally able to maintain the facility with 10 or more animals,” said LeVitre.

A woman named Tabitha contacted KGW after she accompanied a friend to the dog facility on Tuesday. She said her friend responded to a ‘For Sale’ ad for a female boxer that Drotnko posted on Craigslist. The woman paid $150 for the dog. It is against Craigslist policy to sell dogs, however, the site does allow dog adoptions for a fee. KGW contacted the dog’s buyer, who confirmed the transaction was a sale, not an adoption.

“I could hear a ton of dogs barking, I could smell dog feces,” said Tabitha, who only wanted us to use her first name.

She said the dog her friend purchased was covered in fleas, terrified and did not have a collar or leash.

“She had very clearly just had puppies, full teats, enlarged belly,” said Tabitha, who also described the exterior of where the dogs were kept. “There were no lights out there. The dogs weren't in an enclosed space. Tt was a makeshift barn, if you will.”

KGW went to the facility and asked Drotnko if he would show us where the dogs were kept.

“No, no, no,” said Drotnko. “Nobody go in the facility and at night time, it's not possible.”

When asked if he was continuing to sell dogs, Drotnko initially said, “no.” When asked about the sale, Drotnko changed his answer.

“Oh, I sell white and black female,” said Drotnko, describing the boxer. Drotnko told KGW that he had around 25 dogs on his property, an admission that further infuriated Tabitha.

“I would want the county to shut it down,” said Tabitha. “I can't imagine that any county would want animals being treated like that, in their county.”

LeVitre said an appeal hearing was held Wednesday and that the county would issue its decision in two weeks. LeVitre said in the meantime, animal services officers and The Oregon Humane Society would continue to investigate the operation.

© 2018 KGW-TV