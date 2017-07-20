Owl stuck in plane delays flight out of PDX

Owl stuck inside wheel well of plane (Photo: Travis Long)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Crews checking a small plane leaving Portland International Airport last week came across an unusual safety hazard.

An owl was discovered in the wheel well of the small PenAir plane.

Apparently the plane stayed at PDX overnight and was going to be the first flight of the day. An airline spokesman said the plane was stored in an older hangar that has lots of owls around it. They think that’s when the owl crawled into the wheel well.

Fortunately, the crew saw the owl during pre-flight checks and were able to get the owl out and take it to a safe location to be released.

After a 25-minute delay, the flight was cleared for takeoff to Eureka, California.

