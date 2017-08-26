KGW
Oregon authorities kill fourth wolf following cattle attacks

Associated Press , KGW 7:06 PM. PDT August 26, 2017

ENTERPRISE, Ore. (AP) - Oregon wildlife officials have killed a fourth member of a wolf pack in the northeast part of the state.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife tells the Capital Press that officials killed the wolf Friday in Wallowa County following attacks on cattle.

The agency says the most recent wolf killed was a non-breeding female, and that the pack now has six adult wolves remaining and at least three pups.

On Thursday, the state agency also authorized the killing of two wolves from the Meacham Pack in Umatilla County following attacks on livestock.

Officials say that pack is responsible for four confirmed attacks on calves in August.

