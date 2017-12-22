Lily, 10-year-old cat, is 11,000th pet adopted from OHS this year

Lily (Photo: Oregon Humane Society)

PORTLAND, Ore. – On Friday, the 11,000th pet was adopted from the Oregon Humane Society in 2017.

The 11,000-pet milestone was reached Friday afternoon when Lily, a 10-year-old domestic short hair cat, was adopted by the Palmer family of Southwest Portland. Leslie Palmer and her daughter had been looking to adopt a cat for a while, according to OHS.

“Lily called out to us,” Palmer told OHS.

Leslie Palmer's daughter with Lily (Photo: Oregon Humane Society)

It's the eighth straight year 11,000 pets have found a home form the shelter. OHS says more animals are adopted from its shelter on Northeast Columbia Boulevard than any other single shelter on the West Coast.

“Each year, we set a goal of finding homes for 11,000 pets, and it warms my heart to know that we will be exceeding the goal this year. It’s wonderful to see people opening their hearts to shelter animals,” said Sharon Harmon, OHS executive director.

