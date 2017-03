K-9 Odie (Photo: Hillsboro police)

HILLSBORO, Ore. – A Hillsboro police K-9 was euthanized Thursday night after losing a battle with cancer.

The dog's name was Odie. More details about Odie will be released Friday, police said.

In 2014, he became the first Hillsboro police K-9 to be certifiably trained to detect human scent and illicit drugs.

