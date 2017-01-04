Clydesdale suffering from hypothermia rescued from mud pit in Aloha

Windsor was rescued from a mud pit in Aloha (Photo: Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue)

ALOHA, Ore. – A Clydesdale suffering from hypothermia was saved Wednesday afternoon after it got stuck in a mud pit.

The 1,800-pound Clydesdale, named Windsor, was reported stuck at around 11 a.m. at a home on McInnis Lane in Aloha.

Windsor was lying on his side in about two feet of mud. He was hypothermic due to the frigid temperatures and didn’t have the strength to get out of the pit on his own, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

So firefighters used a system of pulleys and ropes to pull him out of the pit. They also used heating equipment to help Windsor warm up while two veterinarians assisted with his medical needs.

After about 45 minutes, Windsor’s temperature came back to near normal numbers and with some help, he was able to get back on his feet again. He is doing well and will fully recover, according to TVF&R. The rescue took about four hours.

Windsor is a part of the McInnis Classic Clydesdale team that pulls the Forest Grove Fire Department’s 1907 steam engine in the city‘s annual parade.