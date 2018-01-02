KGW
Caught on camera: Squirrel attacks police officer

An officer's body camera video shows a squirrel lunging at the officer after it broke into a home in upstate New York and started eating some cookies.

NBC News , KGW 10:06 AM. PST January 02, 2018

An upstate New York police officer found himself in a squirrely situation involving a somewhat unusual suspect ... and it was all captured on his body camera.

On Friday, Brockport Police say officers responded to the report of a squirrel that had gotten inside a house and was eating cookies.

The body camera video shows the squirrel racing across the walls and table before lunging at the officer.   

Officers were eventually able to corral the critter and released it back outside.

Neither the squirrel nor officer were injured.

