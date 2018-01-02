Caught on camera: Squirrel attacks police officer

Caught on body camera video, a squirrel lunges at a New York police officer (photo: Brookport Police via NBC News)

An upstate New York police officer found himself in a squirrely situation involving a somewhat unusual suspect ... and it was all captured on his body camera.

On Friday, Brockport Police say officers responded to the report of a squirrel that had gotten inside a house and was eating cookies.

The body camera video shows the squirrel racing across the walls and table before lunging at the officer.

Officers were eventually able to corral the critter and released it back outside.

Neither the squirrel nor officer were injured.

