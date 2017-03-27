KGW
Camas residents spot sea lion in flooded creek

Mike Benner, KGW 9:34 PM. PDT March 27, 2017

CAMAS, Wash. -- Weeks of constant rain have led to flooding problems across the metro area. There was even an unusual sighting for people in one Camas area apartment complex.

“This is crazy,” said Elyse Grant.

Grant looked at the flooded creek behind her apartment complex near Northeast 3rd Avenue and East 1st Avenue and saw the head of a sea lion popping out of the flood water.  She called the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Grant was told the high water levels allowed the sea lion to get to the odd location.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen it,” said Grant. “Something I’ll remember.”

Grant plans to call for help if the sea lion is still there in a few days.

“Definitely want him to be safe.”

