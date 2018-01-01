PORTLAND, Ore. -- Authorities say a 5-year-old girl suffered substantial injuries after a pit bull bit her inside Portland International Airport.

The Port of Portland says the girl was petting the dog on the morning of Dec. 18, when she was bitten on the face.

The 5-year-old was taken by ambulance to a nearby the hospital.

The dog was taken to the Multnomah County Animal Shelter and placed in a 10-day quarantine.

Port of Portland police cited the dog owner, who lives in Portland, for failing to crate her dog.

