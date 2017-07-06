4 baby swans hatch in Oregon nature center

Gracie and her four baby swans at Sunriver Nature Center in central Oregon. (Photo: Sunriver Nature Center Facebook page)

BEND, Ore. — A nature center in central Oregon is celebrating the birth of four baby swans.

The Bulletin reports the first trumpeter swan egg started hatching late Monday. Sunriver Nature Center staffers believe the other three eggs hatched throughout Independence Day.

A fifth egg was spotted in the nest on Wednesday, but staffers say it is likely infertile.

VIDEO: Gracie the swan and her four babies

The birth of the baby swans, or cygnets, was a surprise for the center. The swan mother laid five eggs earlier this year which were eaten by raccoons. Although swans typically breed once a year, the mother laid a second brood in May.

The center will soon ask the public for help naming the four cygnets.

