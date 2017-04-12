KGW
Amtrak train service suspended between Portland, Seattle

Nate Hanson , KGW 5:02 PM. PDT April 12, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – Amtrak train service between Portland Seattle has been suspended for at least two days due to a landslide near Vancouver.

Amtrak made the announcement at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. They said that BNSF Railway, which owns the tracks, has placed a 48-hour moratorium suspending all rail traffic in the area until April 14.

Normal rail operations continue north of Seattle and south of Portland.

Passengers can change their travel plans or review refund information online, on the Amtrak smartphone app or by calling 800-USA-Rail.

© 2017 KGW-TV

