YAKIMA, Wash. - An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Leonnel Barajas.
Barajas was taken from his Yakima residence - in the 800 block of Central Avenue - by his uncle, Manuel Mendoza.
Police say Mendoza broke down the back door, pointed a gun and took the child.
Description:
Barajas is a Caucasian male with blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt with gray sleeves, and red and blue checkered pants.
Mendoza is a 23-year-old Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be 5'10", weighing 155 lbs.
Police say that Jessica Mendoza may also be involved. She is a 24- year-old Hispanic female with blonde hair and green eyes. She is believed to be 5' 4", weighing 130 lbs.
They may be traveling in a 2000 silver Chevrolet Impala, with black rims and no hub-caps.
Barajas is believed to be in danger. If you have any information, please CALL Yakima PD (City Of Yakima) at 509-457-0207 or 911.
