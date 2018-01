Orca breaching off Victoria, BC. Photo: Paul Keene

OMG!

Paul Keene captured amazing video of orcas breaching right in front of his boat off the coast of Victoria, British Columbia.

The Orca Network says they've had sightings of orcas from Bainbridge Island up to British Columbia for the past couple months, showing how far they can travel.



