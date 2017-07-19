Alleged dog abuse caught on camera in Southeast Portland

Cellphone photos captured the alleged animal abuse. (Photo: Oregon Humane Society)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Humane Society is looking for a man who appeared to lift his dog off the ground and choke it on a busy Southeast Portland street.

The OHS is investigating the July 15 incident as a possible case of animal abuse, said spokesman David Lytle. It occurred around 9 p.m. near a food cart at Southeast Belmont Street and 27th Avenue.

A witness who took photos of the man heard him say, “f--king liberals, this is how you’re supposed to treat your dog,” according to a press release from the OHS.

Photos: Alleged dog abuse caught on camera in Portland

The witness reported seeing both the man and a woman yank the dog by a leash, and said at one point the dog was knocked off balance and fell into the street.

The man is described as about six feet tall. He was wearing a gray conductor cap, black shirt, tan pants and black Vans shoes.

The OHS is asking for the public’s help as they investigate the case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the OHS Investigations Department at 503-285-7722, ext. 214, or submit a report online.

OHS special agents are commissioned by the Oregon State Police to enforce animal cruelty laws throughout the state, Lytle said.

