Wash. AG Ferguson vows to sue if Trump cancels DACA

Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

The Washington state attorney general says he’ll sue if President Trump cancels the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA).

“The Washington Attorney General's Office will file suit to halt this cruel and illegal policy and defend DACA recipients,” Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement Monday morning. “We have been working closely with legal teams around the country, and we expect to be joined by other states in this action.”

President Trump is expected to announce his decision on whether to continue the immigration program, established under the Obama administration, on Tuesday.

Politico reported on Sunday that Trump has already decided to end the program with a six-month delay, but that decision has not been officially announced yet.

“As Attorney General, I will use all the legal tools at my disposal to defend the thousands of Dreamers in Washington state,” Ferguson said.

USA Today contributed to this report.

