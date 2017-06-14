Adam West's last request: Support Idaho camp for kids with cancer

Actor Adam West attends the Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders Press Room at New York Comic-Con - Day 1 at Jacob Javits Center on October 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

BOISE - Before he passed away last week, Adam West asked that his fans support a cause that was close to his heart - helping kids with cancer.

A post to his Twitter account on Wednesday read, "AW's request before he passed - keep his light shining by helping kids with cancer." The post included a link to Idaho nonprofit Camp Rainbow Gold, and the words, "Pls donate if you can."

AW's request before he passed - keep his bright light shining by helping kids with cancer: https://t.co/PkENa5a7oO Pls donate if you can ❤️ — Adam West (@therealadamwest) June 14, 2017

Camp Rainbow Gold responded by saying, "What an incredible honor to have America's favorite hero choose to support the young hero's of Camp Rainbow Gold."

What an incredible honor to have Americas favorite hero choose to support the young hero's of Camp Rainbow Gold. ❤️🌈 #Shine #Batman https://t.co/YemtjwbXVM — Camp Rainbow Gold (@camprainbowgold) June 14, 2017

The 88-year-old West, who died Friday after a battle with leukemia, was best known for portraying the title character in the 1960s series "Batman."

He had homes in southern California, but he and his wife, Marcelle, spent most of their time at their ranch near Sun Valley.

Camp Rainbow Gold helps children and families affected by cancer to experience the outdoors.

The group made headlines recently after its application to build a camp near the town of Triumph, in Blaine County, was denied by the county's planning and zoning commission.

MORE: Group proposing retreat for kids with cancer to appeal

© 2017 KTVB-TV