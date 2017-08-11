Flames gut historic fire station in Old Town Portland

(Photo: Rollins, Michael)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- An abandoned fire station at Northwest 3rd Avenue and Glisan caught fire early Friday morning. The building is considered uninhabitable and was being allowed to burn.

Fire Station 2, at 510 NW Third Avenue, was in service from 1912 to 1950, according the historical files from the Portland Fire & Rescue Bureau. The buidling facade features the year 1913.

(Photo: Rollins, Michael)

There are no reports of injuries. Early 911 calls made reference to homeless squatters and people screaming for help but a preliminary search found no one.

When crews arrived, flames were coming out windows and had burned through the second floor. Crews also were concerned the unreinforced masonry on the side of the building could collpase.

The fire disrupted MAX service and closed westbound lanes of the Steel Bridge until about 6:30 a.m.

Update: Crews have mopped up and most have left the scene. Roads are back open and the MAX is operating again here on the west end of the Steel Bridge. Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. Portland Fire & Rescue respond to fire in old, vacant fire station near NW Third and Glisan in Old Town. No injuries reported. Fire crews investigating the cause of the fire. Fire trucks are blocking the west end of the Steel Bridge and MAX tracks. Expect traffic delays if you're commuting this morning. Posted by Christine Pitawanich/KGW on Friday, August 11, 2017

© 2017 KGW-TV