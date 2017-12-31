7-year-old boy dies in Lane County crash

A 7-year-old boy died in a two-car crash Saturday on Highway 58 in Lane County. (Photo: Oregon State Police)

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A 7-year-old boy died in a two-car crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 58 in Lane County.

Douglas Nelson, 35, of Troutdale, was driving east in his pickup truck on Highway 58, about 70 miles southeast of Eugene and a few miles northwest of Odell Lake. At about 3:40 p.m., he lost control, crossed over the center line and crashed into a car driven by 27-year-old Ashley Russell from Veneta.

Nelson and his passenger, 30-year-old Erica Nelson, from St. Helens, were both uninjured.

Russell was driving with 28-year-old Zachary Heineman, their 7-year-old son and 15-month-old daughter, all from Veneta. The 7-year old son died in the crash. The other three were taken to Riverbend Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

The names of the children are not being released right now.

Nelson is cooperating with the investigation. Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts or properly strapped into child car seats or boosters.

Highway 58 was closed for two hours and open to just one lane of travel for four hours during the investigation.

