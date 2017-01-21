62-year-old Portland woman missing since Thursday

Liz Bazzani (Photo: Portland police)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 62-year-old Portland woman who has been missing since Thursday.

Liz Bazzani was reported missing after she didn’t show up for work in the Pearl District Thursday morning.

Bazzani usually is in regular contact with her family but she hasn’t been heard from in days.

Bazzani is familiar with the TriMet system but all of her belongings were left at home in Northeast Portland.

She was described as a 5-foot-4, 100-pound white woman, with white hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing green UGG-style boots, flowing light-colored pajama pants, and a blue sweater.

Police said there are no indications of foul play.

Anyone who sees Bazzani should call 911. Anyone with non-emergency information about her whereabouts should contact Detective Heidi Helwig at 503-823-0797.

